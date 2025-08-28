Idahosa celebrates, lauds Okpebholo’s exemplary leadership on birthday

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Dennis Idahosa on Friday described Senator Monday Okpebholo as an exemplary and passionate leader whose efforts in infrastructural development have been valuable to the growth of the state.

The deputy governor made this assertion in a message to celebrate the 55th birthday anniversary of Okpebholo

In the congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, Idahosa further described the governor as his “Big Brother” whom he has learned valuable lessons from since they started piloting the affairs of the state on November 12, 2024.

“Sir, In just nine months under your guidance, our State has continued to record notable and historic achievements in governance, infrastructure, and human capital development, and we remain grateful for your vision and exemplary leadership.

“Beyond governance, you embody humility, wisdom, courage, and values that inspire not just me as your deputy but countless others who look up to your exemplary stewardship,” he stated.

He prayed that God Almighty grants Okpebholo good health, long life, and renewed strength to continue in his noble service to humanity.

“May this new chapter bring you greater wisdom, peace, and fulfillment,” he further prayed.