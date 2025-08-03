Ibori is shining example of resilience, adaptability – Omo-Agege

Ibori

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has lauded Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the first Fourth Republic Governor of Delta State, as a strategic thinker and adaptable leader who has mentored a generation of followers.

In a message to mark the 67th birthday of the former governor, Senator Omo-Agege said that as a leader in the Niger Delta and beyond, Chief Ibori exhibits the key traits of resilience, adaptability and the ability to make sound decisions and judgements.

“A good leader needs to be able to analyse his environment. Chief Ibori, as Governor of Delta State and as our national leader, was able to adjust to emerging situations, weigh options, and make timely and informed decisions.

“Like every effective leader, he is always able to adjust to new situations, challenges, and changing priorities,” the former deputy Senate president stated.

“At all times, he maintains team morale and a sense of belonging within his political family. I celebrate him today and always as a leader whose principles have been a compass for development as the father of modern Delta State.

“I pray the Most High God continues to bless him with excellent health and long life,” Senator Omo-Agege said.