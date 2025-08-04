Ibori brought devt to Delta Ijaw riverine areas, deserves celebration —  Loyibo

…As Former Governor Marks 67th Birthday

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

As former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, marked his 67th birthday, the Traditional Prime Minister of the ancient Tuomo Kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, High Chief (Barr.) Mike Ekayama Loyibo, has hailed him as a transformational leader who brought long-overdue development to the Ijaw riverine communities.

Speaking on Monday, Loyibo described Ibori as a visionary who defied long-held excuses about “difficult terrains” in the Niger Delta to push infrastructure into the heart of Ijawland—particularly through the construction of the Bomadi Bridge, a landmark project that connected previously isolated riverine communities.

“Ibori’s tenure from 1999 to 2007 laid the foundation for development in the creeks. He proved that development was possible in terrains many governments used as an excuse for decades of neglect,” Loyibo said.

“The Bomadi Bridge, which links communities along the Bolou-Toru River and across the Forcados and Ramos creeks, is a legacy that still transforms lives today. Thanks to Ibori, I can now drive to my own community—Tuomo, the traditional headquarters of our kingdom.”

Loyibo also praised Ibori for championing Resource Control, a cause that significantly benefited the broader Niger Delta region. He commended the former governor for his inclusive approach to governance and his commitment to equitable service delivery across Delta State.

“Chief Ibori is indeed worth celebrating. His love for the Ijaw people and commitment to inclusive development remain unmatched,” Loyibo added.

On behalf of His Imperial Majesty, Justice F. F. Tabai (JSC, retired), the Council of Chiefs, and the people of Tuomo Kingdom, Loyibo extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Ibori, praying for his continued health and more opportunities to serve both Delta State and the nation.

Chief James Ibori remains a prominent political figure in the Niger Delta and is widely credited with initiating landmark infrastructure projects during his administration, many of which continue to serve communities across the state.