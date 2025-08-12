Ibom Air Passenger Incident: Selective justice is no justice at all – Labour Party

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned what it described as the selective application of justice in Nigeria, citing the contrasting treatment meted out to popular musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka K1 De Ultimate, and a female passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, in separate aviation-related incidents.

In a statement signed by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser to the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, the party stated that great nations are built on the foundation of equality before the law, warning that selective justice is a threat to the rule of law and national cohesion.

According to the LP, “Last week, Nigerians were stunned by the disturbing report that a popular Fuji musician, K1 De Ultimate – a personal friend of President Bola Tinubu – allegedly endangered the lives of hundreds of passengers aboard a Value Jet aircraft by attempting to stop a taxiing plane.

“This flagrant violation of established aviation safety regulations was conveniently glossed over by the relevant authorities, apparently because of the musician’s proximity to the President.”

The party contrasted this with the treatment of Ms. Emmanson, who reportedly refused to switch off her mobile phone during take-off aboard an Ibom Air flight — despite having placed it in flight mode — and allegedly assaulted a crew member.

“What followed was a swift and shocking sequence of events: Ms. Emmanson was stripped naked by aviation security, arraigned, imprisoned at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, banned for life from flying Ibom Air, and placed on the Airline Operators of Nigeria’s ‘No-Fly’ list — all within 24 hours. Who knew Nigerian justice could move with such lightning speed?” the statement read.

While acknowledging that Ms. Emmanson may have violated passenger safety guidelines, the LP strongly condemned what it described as her “inhumane treatment,” calling it a blatant violation of her constitutional right to personal dignity.

The party further criticized aviation stakeholders for rushing to defend K1 De Ultimate instead of condemning his alleged recklessness.

“The message from these two episodes could not be clearer: if you are connected to those in power, you can flout the law with impunity. If you are not, the system will come down on you with crushing force. This selective application of justice is not justice at all — it is the most insidious form of pretended justice,” the statement said.

The LP reminded President Bola Tinubu of the words enshrined in the second and third stanzas of the recently reinstated national anthem — which he personally signed into law.

“Stanza two declares that ‘our flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign,’ and stanza three prays to the ‘God of creation’ to ‘help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed,’” the party stated.

It concluded by urging the President to ensure that his associate, K1 De Ultimate, is held to the same standard of accountability as Ms. Emmanson, stating, “What is good for the goose must also be good for the gander.”