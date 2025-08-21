Ibom Air: NCAA launches investigation into incident involving Emmason, airline’s crew

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has launched an investigation into the incident involving an unruly passenger, Comfort Emmason, and a member of Ibom Air crew, Julie Edwards.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, disclosed this on X.

According to Achimugu, the NCAA’s directorates of aviation security; operations, licensing and training standards; legal and consumer protection were collaborating to ensure an impartial investigation.

His words: “Yesterday in Abuja, the NCAA team met with Julie Edwards and other members of the crew involved in the Comfort Emanson incident as part of investigations into that event.

“The NCAA’s directorates of Aviation Security; Operations, Licensing, and Training Standards; Legal; and Consumer Protection are collaborating to ensure a proper conclusion to this investigation.

“Later today, Comfort Emanson, the passenger, will be meeting with the authority. She is being accompanied by her lawyer.”

A recent video that trended online showed Emmanson in an altercation with the airline staff that resulted in a clash at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Emmanson, who was charged to court, was placed on a no-fly lifetime ban by the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, but the decision was later rescinded, while the case against her was withdrawn.