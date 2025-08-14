Ibom Air: Intl rights activist Saidu berates FG, calls for review of passenger incident

By Jimitota Onoyume

International rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the recent incident involving Ibom Air passenger, Miss Comfort Bob, and called for a review of how passenger-related disputes are addressed.

Saidu, who is President of the International Human Rights Commission, Ecology and Marine, expressed concern over the speed with which Miss Bob was arraigned in court and remanded in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos, before the case was later withdrawn.

He said the matter should have been used as an opportunity to examine the experiences of air travellers in Nigeria and to improve passenger welfare at airports.

“Air passengers in this country face a lot of challenges, even at the screening points. The way some processes are carried out could be improved to ensure dignity and respect for travellers,” he said. “While I do not support unruly conduct, it is important to address the factors that lead to such confrontations.”

Saidu urged authorities and airlines to strengthen customer service standards, resolve disputes professionally, and ensure transparency in ticketing and scheduling. He also encouraged the government to improve transport infrastructure, so travellers have more reliable travel options.

He cited personal experiences of flight delays and schedule changes, saying better planning and communication could ease tensions between passengers and service providers.

According to him, “With improved service delivery and infrastructure, we can minimise such incidents and ensure a better travel experience for everyone.”