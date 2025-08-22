Ibom Air fracas: Emmanson appears before NCAA

Comfort Emmanson, the passenger involved in a recent altercation aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos, yesterday appeared before the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, as investigations into the incident continue.

The NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, confirmed the development to Vanguard.

Earlier, Achimugu disclosed via X that several NCAA directorates—including Aviation Security, Operations, Licensing and Training Standards, Legal, and Consumer Protection—were collaborating to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

He explained: “Yesterday in Abuja, the NCAA team met with Julie Edwards and other members of the Ibom Air crew involved in the Comfort Emmanson incident as part of the investigation. Later today, Comfort Emmanson, the passenger, will be meeting with the Authority. She is being accompanied by her lawyer.”

Speaking further, Achimugu told Vanguard: “We have met with her. As we proceed, I will continue to provide updates.”

The incident, which was captured in a viral video, showed Emmanson in a heated altercation with airline staff, leading to a clash at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Although Emmanson was charged to court, she was initially placed on a lifetime no-fly ban by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). The decision was later rescinded, and the case against her was withdrawn.