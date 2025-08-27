Ibile Energy Bill: Lagos targets oil, gas, renewables for economic boom

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Ogechukwu Ibegbunam

The Lagos State House of Assembly held a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish the Ibile Energy Corporation, a move lawmakers say will position the State as a major player in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Speaking, the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, the Assembly leadership described the bill as a game-changer that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and boost revenue through investments in oil, gas, and renewable energy.

“Energy remains a vital driver of modern life and economic growth. Every household and enterprise depends on oil, gas, or alternative sources of energy,” he noted.

The bill, which comes on the heels of oil discovery in commercial quantity in Lagos, empowers the proposed corporation to invest in midstream activities such as gas processing, pipeline deployment, and petrochemical plants—initiatives expected to attract industries and expand employment opportunities.

Hos words: “Beyond fossil fuels, the law introduces innovative provisions for electric vehicle infrastructure to cut emissions and align Lagos with global climate goals.

“Under Section 4(h), the corporation can partner with private firms to participate in oil and gas bid rounds, including marginal field allocations, strengthening Lagos’ competitive edge.

“The proposed corporation will be managed by a board of experts with proven integrity to ensure transparency and efficiency.”

Obasa emphasized that the public hearing reflects the Assembly’s tradition of inclusive governance, urging stakeholders to submit constructive feedback.

“No law is perfect at inception. That is why we are here today: to subject the bill to public scrutiny,” he said.

If passed, the Ibile Energy Corporation Bill is projected to transform Lagos into an energy hub, powering industrialization and sustainable development.