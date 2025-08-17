IBB @84: Jonathan visits Babangida, hails him as patriotic leader committed to Nigeria’s unity

President Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has extolled the virtues of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest and most committed leaders.

Jonathan made the remarks on Sunday in Minna, Niger State, during a visit to Babangida’s residence to celebrate his 84th birthday.

Speaking with journalists after the visit, Jonathan said General Babangida’s contributions to national unity and governance have left a lasting legacy.

“Since Nigeria’s independence, the country has produced a number of leaders, but General Babangida stands out as a committed leader who wants the best for the nation,” Jonathan said.

He praised IBB’s leadership style, noting that his efforts during his time in office demonstrated a deep commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“He did his best as a military head of state, and that is why his house has become like a Mecca – where people from all walks of life come to visit him regularly,” the former president added.

Jonathan further described the elder statesman as a non-sectional leader who embraced all Nigerians regardless of region or background.

“He takes Nigeria as his own and treats everyone equally. That’s why he is widely respected across the country,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians, especially the younger generation, would continue to draw from Babangida’s wealth of experience and seek his mentorship in the service of the nation.

Earlier in the day, prayers were offered at General Babangida’s Uphill residence in Minna to commemorate the birthday celebration.

General Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, remains one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s political history.