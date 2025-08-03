Ibadan set to host thousands for ‘UNVEILED 6’ organised by gospel minister, Tobi Mosadomi

By Ayo Onikoyi

The city of Ibadan is gearing up for what many in the gospel community have described as “a worship experience like no other” as the sixth edition of the highly anticipated gospel concert, UNVEILED, holds on Friday, August 15, 2025 at the popular Mauve21 Event Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Organised by gospel minister and convener, Tobi Mosadomi, widely known as TSVGLOBAL, UNVEILED 6 is expected to draw worshippers, music lovers and ministers from across the country and beyond for a night of intense praise, soul-stirring worship and spiritual encounters.

According to the organisers, the annual worship concert has become a rallying point for Christians seeking to deepen their faith through music and fellowship. This year’s edition is themed “A Gospel Experience Like No Other,” underscoring the promise of an atmosphere where lives will be transformed through songs, prayers and prophetic ministrations.

The event will feature some of Nigeria’s most celebrated gospel music ministers and Christian creatives. Leading the lineup is renowned gospel saxophonist Beejay Sax, whose electrifying performances have inspired countless worship sessions across Nigeria and beyond.

Also ministering on the night is popular Christian comedian and content creator Woli Agba, whose unique blend of humour and spirituality has endeared him to millions.

Other ministers billed to grace the stage include: Pastor Ifeoluwa Odoginyon, Pastor Tope Tosin-Babalola, Justina Adefunke, Segun White, Manuel Moore, Babatunmise and Ernieola Olusoga

More guest artistes and ministers are expected to be unveiled in the coming days as preparations reach top gear.

Free Admission — But Registration Required

In a move to ensure accessibility for all, admission to UNVEILED 6 is free, but attendees are required to register beforehand to secure a seat and ensure proper planning and crowd control.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tobi Mosadomi expressed his excitement about what God is set to do through this year’s edition. “UNVEILED is not just a concert; it is an encounter with the divine. We are believing God for testimonies, healing, deliverance and a fresh outpouring of His Spirit over Ibadan and beyond,” he said.

Community Anticipation Builds

With weeks to go, excitement is already building among gospel music lovers and church communities in Ibadan and neighbouring states. Past editions have recorded massive turnouts and testimonies of transformed lives, making UNVEILED one of the city’s most anticipated annual gospel gatherings.

Worshippers are encouraged to come expectant and to invite friends, family and colleagues for a night of spiritual upliftment and unforgettable praise.

Event Details at a Glance:

Event: UNVEILED 6 — A Gospel Experience Like No Other

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Venue: Mauve21 Event Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan

For registration and further details, participants can follow TSVGLOBAL’s official platforms or contact the organisers directly.

As the countdown continues, one thing is certain — UNVEILED 6 promises to be a night of worship and divine encounter that will linger in the hearts of many for years to come.