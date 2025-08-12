Ibadan North: SDP candidate Abdulkadir condemns attack at medical outreach

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the upcoming Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election, Dr. Islamiyat Oluwatoyin Abdulkadir, has condemned the violent disruption of her Free Medical Outreach at Saabo Market, opposite the King’s Palace, on Monday.

According to Abdulkadir, over 100 suspected thugs stormed the venue, scattering medical supplies, damaging equipment, and assaulting health workers, supporters, and members of the SDP executive present at the event.

She described the incident as “a shameful assault on the good people of Ibadan North”, noting that the outreach was aimed at providing free healthcare to residents.

“The outreach was organised as part of my community support programme to provide free healthcare services to residents of Ibadan North. Sadly, the event was violently interrupted when the hoodlums stormed the venue, scattering medical supplies and equipment, and physically assaulting health officers, my supporters, and some members of my party’s executive who were present,” she said.

“This act is not only a direct attack on me and my campaign, but a shameful assault on the good people of Ibadan North who only came out to receive medical care. It is deeply disturbing that in this modern day, political desperation can lead to such inhumane acts targeted at depriving our people of basic healthcare.”

“I call on the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to launch a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure justice is served,” she said.

Abdulkadir vowed that her campaign would not be deterred by “threats, violence, or intimidation,” and reaffirmed her commitment to “hope, good governance, and people-centred development” for Ibadan North.