Ibadan deserves urban renewal, says Olubadan-designate Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has made a passionate appeal to Mogajis (compound heads) and community leaders in Ibadan to play an active role in revitalising the city’s historic neighbourhoods.

Speaking at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan, during a courtesy visit by hundreds of Mogajis who came to congratulate him on his emergence as the next Olubadan, Oba Ladoja urged leaders to make the remnants of ancient family houses more liveable and dignified.

He expressed concern that many Mogajis, despite being well-to-do, have abandoned their ancestral compounds in favour of affluent areas such as Bodija, Oluyole, Iyaganku, Jericho, and Akobo or have even relocated abroad, leaving their original communities behind.

“Being a Mogaji or a chief in Ibadan is not merely an honorary title; it carries a duty to one’s roots. We are looking towards a future where traditional leaders return to their family homes to lead by example, to mentor the younger generation, and to inspire development from within.”

Oba Ladoja stressed that the neglect of dilapidated buildings in inner-city Ibadan has contributed to rising social issues such as drug abuse and crime.

He noted that renovating and occasionally inhabiting these compounds would help reverse that trend.

The monarch revealed that he had already restored his family home at Isale Osi and planned to visit it regularly once he ascends the throne.

While acknowledging the commendable efforts of some community leaders who continue to support their hometowns through scholarships and other development initiatives, Oba Ladoja called for wider cooperation.

He appealed to all Mogajis and chiefs to join hands with him in a collective mission to revive Ibadan’s cultural and economic legacy.

In his remarks, the leader of the Mogajis, Chief Asimiyu Ariori, congratulated the Olubadan-in-waiting and lauded his commitment to grassroots development.

He pledged the full support of the family heads and prayed for a long, peaceful, and impactful reign.

Vanguard News