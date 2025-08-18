Ibadan city marathon: I’m running for an end to corruption, bad governance – Sowore

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said his participation in the 12th Ibadan City Marathon was to promote good governance, youth empowerment, and national development.

Speaking with newsmen at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, venue of the event organised by West Midland Communications, owners of Splash FM, Sowore noted that long-distance running has been his passion and serves as an avenue to raise awareness on national issues.

“I’m running for the cause of liberation, good governance, and the empowerment of citizens,” he said.

Sowore highlighted the importance of sports, both for health and as an avenue for economic opportunities, particularly among young people.

Meanwhile, the marathon, returning after a four-year break, saw Mathias Gotwen and Charity Agbofure win the top prizes. Gotwen finished first in the men’s 42.19km race with a time of 2:35:24 to claim N1.2 million, while Agbofure won the women’s race in 3:00:07 to earn N800,000.

Friday Yohama and Iliya Dang placed second and third in the men’s category with prizes of N500,000 and N300,000 respectively. In the women’s race, Elizabeth Nuhu and Erinle Olude Fadekemi came second and third, winning N400,000 and N200,000.

In the 5km race, Abubakar Ayomide won the men’s category, while Adebayo Fathia claimed victory among the women.

A highlight of the event was the participation of 76-year-old retired soldier, Enibukun Oyewole, who completed the 5km race, saying he has enjoyed running since 1973.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke Adefemi, praised the revival of the marathon, saying the government remains committed to strengthening grassroots sports.

Olori Onikepo Akande, wife of the founder of Splash FM, expressed appreciation for the marathon’s return while General Manager of the station, Mr. ’Tunde Olawuwo, assured that the event would continue to grow in prominence.

Earlier in his goodwill message, Oba Adebayo Akande, founder of West Midland Communications, thanked all stakeholders for making the marathon’s return possible.