IATF2025 announces TIG Group as official premier partner

Intra-African Trade 2025 (IATF2025), Africa’s premier trade and investment event has announced Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) as official premier partner, a multinational conglomerate driving value addition and inclusivity through manufacturing and investments in emerging markets, as an official premier partner at the event’s fourth edition in Algiers, Algeria from September 4-10.

The fair, organised by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, promises to connect more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the continent and globally, who will be showcasing their goods and services to the visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging information.

This is projected to translate into over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

TGI Group began as a small chemical importing company in Lagos, Nigeria, in the early 1980s and has since grown into a formidable multinational conglomerate with operations spanning over 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With a diversified portfolio that includes Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agricultural Inputs, Industrial Chemicals, Homecare Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, said: “We would like to thank TGI Group for their participation at IATF2025. TGI’s commitment to local value addition, sustainable manufacturing, and inclusive economic growth aligns perfectly with the mission of the trade fair, to drive intra-African trade and create lasting economic opportunities across the continent. TGI’s presence at IATF2025 will not only highlight their diverse portfolio and innovative approaches but also open doors for strategic partnerships and investments that can accelerate Africa’s industrialization and economic transformation.”

The Vice Chairman of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, Farouk Gumel, added: “TGI’s ethos is all about creating value and enhancing well-being. To achieve this, we consistently seek new opportunities and partnerships from within and outside the continent. The opportunities within Africa are limitless. The IATF gives us the platform to identify and pursue these new ideas, resources and partnerships. We commend Afrexim’s vision for creating and sustaining the IATF and are indeed very excited to collaborate with them as a premier partner for IATF2025.”