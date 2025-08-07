I won’t be confined to traditional genres – Superstar7even

ABUJA – Emerging artist Superstar7even, born Mariam Abiona Ibrahim, has said she refuses to be confined by traditional music genres as she releases her debut single, “Don’t Play.”

Known for blending Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and contemporary sounds, the artist aims to challenge conventional boundaries in music.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Superstar7even shared her creative philosophy.

“I believe music should be free from narrow classifications. My sound is a reflection of my experiences, my roots, and my vision for the future,” she said.

Her debut signals an important step in the growing global influence of African music. By incorporating Afrobeats into her work, Superstar7even highlights the genre’s reach and its power to connect people from different backgrounds.

“My music is a bridge between cultures. It’s about unity, inspiration, and breaking down barriers,” she added.

Storytelling lies at the heart of her style. Drawing from personal experiences, her lyrics are designed to connect emotionally with listeners.

“Every song I create comes from a place of truth. I want my music to heal, inspire, and bring people together,” she shared.

As she continues to develop her sound, Superstar7even remains focused on creative growth and long-term impact.

“This is just the beginning. I’m here to create music that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact,” she said.

With her debut single now out, Superstar7even’s journey as an artist is officially underway, bringing a fresh and bold voice to the music scene.