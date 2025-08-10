I want to build a community, not just a fan base — Afropop star Nelly Baradi

By Ayo Onikoyi

With over 92,000 listeners already tuning in, fast-rising Afropop star Nelly Baradi is not just carving out space for herself on Nigeria’s vibrant music scene — she’s doing it on her own terms. Now signed to Troniq Music Inc., the powerhouse label behind some of Afrobeats’ biggest breakout acts, Nelly’s mission is clear: connection over clout, community over mere numbers.

“Connection is everything to me,” Nelly says. “I read the messages, I hear the stories, and they move me. I stay grounded by remembering why I started, and who I’m singing for. I want to build a community, not just a fan base. Whether it’s through live sessions, IG stories, or just showing my real self, I want my people to always feel like they’re in the room with me.”

That genuine bond with her listeners has been there since day one, and it only grows stronger as her sound finds more ears. The success of her debut single “Wake Up” hinted at what’s to come: raw honesty, bold Afro-soul moments, and a voice unafraid to show its scars. Now, with a debut EP on the horizon and more singles and live sessions in the pipeline, Nelly is ready to take her audience deeper.

“Yes, yes, and yes!” she laughs when asked if more singles, an EP, and intimate shows are in the works. “ ‘Wake Up’ was the beginning — now we go deeper. Expect stories, vulnerability, and songs that feel like they’re hugging you and shaking you awake at the same time.”

For Nelly, the journey has always been about taking risks — even when it meant leaving comfort behind. In 2018, she left her hometown of Sapele and moved to Lagos, the beating heart of Nigeria’s music industry, with nothing but her dreams and her hunger.

“It was my leap of faith,” she recalls. “I left comfort behind and entered a space where I had to prove myself quietly. That hunger sharpened my sound. You hear it in the urgency of ‘Wake Up.’ ”

Before stepping forward as a solo artist, Nelly’s unmistakable voice quietly shaped some of the biggest hits to come out of Nigeria in recent years. Her haunting harmonies and background vocals can be heard on tracks like “Chance (Na Ham),” “Saro,” “Alaska,” and “Man of the Year” by Seyi Vibez, as well as Mohbad’s “Peace,” “Ask About Me,” and “Blessing.” Each collaboration taught her something new about her own craft — and the power of subtlety.

“Each track was a different kind of lesson,” she says. “‘Man of the Year’ had this bold, triumphant energy — I added vocals that gave it depth. ‘Ask About Me’ was more emotional and raw. I wasn’t in the spotlight, but my voice was there, helping carry the weight of those stories. Those moments showed me that even in the background, I could still be heard and felt. It taught me that depth leaves a mark, and I carried that into my solo work.”

That depth is becoming her signature, even as she steps into the spotlight. Her recent feature on “Dirty” alongside Oxlade, Kohdee, and Kemuel unveiled another side of her musical personality — sultry, confident, and unafraid to explore intimacy through sound. But according to her, the real story is just getting started.

“Expect music that’s bold, honest, and soul-soaked,” she promises. “ ‘Dirty’ showed another side of me, but I have so much more to say. I’m here to make music that touches hearts, stirs souls, and stays timeless.”

As the next chapter of Nigerian Afropop unfolds, artists like Nelly Baradi are proving that the future of the sound is as much about heart as it is about hits. In an industry where brashness often grabs the mic first, her brand of tenderness and fearless vulnerability is a welcome reminder that sometimes the softest voices echo the loudest — and last the longest.