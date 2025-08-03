I know what I want in marriage – Shaffy Bello

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular actress, Shaffy Bello, has revealed that she knows what she wants in marriage .

Speaking on the Dear Ife series hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, Bello said she has dated a younger man in the past, but now seeks something deeper and more meaningful.

“There is no need to,” she said when asked if she would consider dating a younger man again.

“I have done it before. I think what I want now is different. When I did it, I was having fun. It was for a season; the season is over. I know for sure what I want now is marriage,” Bello said.

The revered actress also noted that she receives attention from younger admirers, especially through social media, but is no longer swayed by it.

“Well, look, I claim it, I own it, it happens. I am over 50 and young men is sliding to your DM. That is flattering, but the thing is, some of them are badly behaved. Some will come ‘Hi, dear’,” she said.