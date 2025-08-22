I faced bullying over albinism while campaigning – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pastor Umo Eno has shared how he faced bullying and rejection during his campaign to become the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Eno, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said despite attempts to put him down, he got his biggest support from his wife who told him he was her ‘golden boy’.

The disclosure was made in a post on Instagram where the governor used the opportunity to honor children living with the condition.

“Albinos are a golden people, and they have a golden governor.” He said

“When we started this campaign, some people who did not have what to say, they said they did not want an albino governor. Do you remember?

“Then my dear wife came out and said, to them you may be an albino, but to me, you are my golden boy.”

“They would not give us a chance in the past. They would body shame us. They would call us names. They would not let us come to the public, but today, God has brought us out. So anywhere I see one of any of them, I must recognise them.”

Vanguard reports that Albinism is a genetic condition which results in a lack of melanin pigmentation in the skin, hair, and eyes.