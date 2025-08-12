I don’t know if I’d support Peter Obi in 2027 — Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says he is uncertain whether he will support Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, in the next general polls.

Lawal said this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Lawal, who openly backed Obi during the 2023 presidential election, said the political dynamics had shifted since 2023.

“They say a day in politics is long. Things have changed. The parameters we used to evaluate our candidate in 2023 are going to be different this time,” he said.

“Things have moved on, so we’ll see when we get there. We’ll see how it goes.”

The former SGF, however, maintained that Obi was the “true winner” of the 2023 presidential election.

Commenting on the political mood in the north ahead of the 2027 polls, Lawal said the region must ensure power is handed to a leader who understands its challenges and is willing to address them head-on.

He disclosed that northern politicians not in government had formed the Nigerian People’s Consultative Political Forum (North) to promote unity in the region and confront its divisions.

“We had a group of people who started meeting with like minds, asking how we should approach this, what the issues are,” he said.

“We call this the Nigerian People’s Consultative Political Forum, North, in which almost every significant northern politician who is not in government attends our meetings.

“The idea is that we get together and bring unity to this north. There is disunity among us, and we analyse what this disunity means, what causes it, and how we can ameliorate it.

“So, we agreed that we must vote as a bloc. If we don’t vote as a bloc, we will not be able to achieve our goals. That’s our understanding as a way forward.

“Now, whoever eventually emerges will only support somebody who understands the problems facing the north and will present them to him, whether the person is a northerner or a southerner, even if he’s from heaven.

“Eventually, we just decided that we can only pursue this if we are in one solid political party. And we all agree this solid political party can only be the ADC.”

