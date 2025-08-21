I don’t hate women’, GehGeh reacts to backlash over his relationship commentary

Nigerian comedian and content creator, GehGeh, has responded to criticisms surrounding his style of commentary, particularly his frequent comments against women.

The skitmaker, who has faced backlash from some social media users who claim he is encouraging men to dislike women, took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend himself.

He stated that his content should not be mistaken for hate or bias.

“The fact say I dey talk about women no mean say I no like women ooh Nigerians,” he wrote. “If your girlfriend give me d**, I go collect.”

The fact say I dey talk about women no mean say i no like women ooh Nigerians.. if your girlfriend give me doggy i go collect 💯🦾 — GehGeh (@official_Gegeh) August 20, 2025

His comment comes after reports that more than 20,000 people joined an online space where GehGeh spoke to men about managing their finances and relationships.

Despite the controversies, the TikTok sensation emphasised that his comedy is his way of connecting with Nigerians.

He explained that his satirical style is not malicious but rather a form of giving back.

In another post, GehGeh wrote, “So Nigerians, na bad thing to give back to the country? So na because of me APC government no take una serious for the country eeehn Nigerians. All I’m doing is giving back to my people and I’ll never stop.”

Vanguard News