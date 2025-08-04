I came to celebrate with my people – Chelsea’s Adarabioyo on homecoming to Nigeria

Fresh off lifting the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, Nigeria-born defender Tosin Adarabioyo is not just basking in silverware glory: he’s also embracing his roots.

Returning to Lagos for a triumphant homecoming, the towering centre-back didn’t just bring a medal; he brought inspiration.

From launching the inaugural Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup to championing Nigerian talent on the global stage, the 26-year-old is on a mission far beyond football. In this exclusive interview he opens up about his personal journey, winning mentality, and the love he’s received from fans back home.

First off, congratulations on the Club World Cup win with Chelsea! How does it feel coming back home to Nigeria after such a big moment in your career?



Thank you. It feels great, I think it shows how important my heritage is to me. I wanted to come and celebrate with my people. Nigeria has a huge Chelsea fan base, they deserve to see one of their players in person and join us in this important victory.

You hosted the first-ever Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup in Lagos — what made you want to give back in this way, and how did it feel seeing the kids out there on the pitch?



It’s a duty, I was once one of the youths fighting to make it. I’m just doing my part by encouraging, supporting and showing them what is possible. I want to see even more Nigerian heritage players in the top leagues around the world.

You’ve trained at some of the best football academies in England. What advice would you give to young Nigerian players dreaming of making it to the top?



I’d say understand your strengths and double down on them. Stay dedicated, always believe in your dreams. There will be bumps in the road but keep going.

Being back in Nigeria, reconnecting with your roots — what’s that experience been like for you on a personal level?



It’s a homecoming. It feels settling and calming. To go back to your roots feels amazing. I’m feeling all the love from everyone, I appreciate everyone for their hospitality. Everywhere I go I hear “World champion!” It’s a dream really.

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself in the next couple of years — both with Chelsea and maybe, just maybe, wearing green and white for Nigeria?



Always improving, continuing to win. That’s all. Putting in the work day by day.

Winning the Club World Cup puts your name in Chelsea’s history — what does that legacy mean to you?

Everything. Winning is everything.

How hungry are you now for more silverware — maybe the Premier League or Champions League next?

Not maybe; definitely. Winning silverware is in Chelsea’s DNA. We want to continue that and win every competition we’re in.



You spent about 18 years growing up in the City academy, was it tough leaving and what do you think about the City academy reunion at Chelsea (Palmer, Lavia, Gittens, Delap and even the coach, Maresca)?



I wouldn’t say it was tough to leave, I had already spent two seasons away from City on loan. It was time to play Premier League football and although I’d played a few cup and champions league games — I wanted more.



Are there any defenders, past or present, that you model your game after?



Not particularly, growing up there were players I admired; John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Zidane and Lampard to name a few.



Chelsea is undergoing a rebuild with a younger squad — how do you see yourself contributing to that project.



“I embrace the responsibility of being a leader on and off the pitch — my contribution is to provide the best examples in performances, mindset, and application.”



What do you enjoy doing when you’re not playing football?



My main priority in life is football, so I spend a lot of time ensuring I’m able to play as well as I can and for as long as possible. Other than that, I like to collect sports cards and I use any spare time building my business ‘The Huddle FC’ that surrounds that hobby.



How do you handle the pressure and spotlight that comes with playing for a top club like Chelsea?



I don’t feel any sense of pressure, it’s a privilege. I came here to win and it’s started well. I pray it continues.

Vanguard News