I await full briefing on Abuja–Kaduna train disaster —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

•I take responsibility for incident —NRC MD

•Obi laments train incident

By Kingsley Omonobi

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the passengers of the Abuja–Kaduna train, which derailed on Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor, saying that he was awaiting for a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all those affected.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, has taken full responsibility for the derailment.

This came as the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, called for renewed public trust in Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, following the recent derailment.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train left Abuja at about 11am., en route to Kaduna.

NRC said the train was conveying 583 passengers and 15 NRC crew members.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, also confirmed that six people sustained injuries in the derailment, with no fatalities.

A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety.

Tinubu, on his official X handle, said that he awaits a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all those affected.

He also said that necessary steps were expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“Even while in Brazil, I have received reports of today’s (Tuesday’s) Abuja–Kaduna train derailment. I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The NRC is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Tinubu added.

I take responsibility for incident —NRC MD

Opeifa, who spoke when he appeared on Channels Television, yesterday, said the ongoing investigation into the incident would not be swept under the carpet.

“Let me say, beyond apologising to Nigeria, I want to say as the managing director and chief executive, I take full responsibility. And in the case of safety, there is no indifference.

“Once it happens, the chief executive must take responsibility. In this case, I am taking responsibility,” said Opeifa.

He, however, said that though the incident should not have happened, the NRC would ensure that there is no recurrence.

“I want to assure Nigerians that an incident like this is not expected, is not prayed for, should not be happening, but where it does, it is to bring out the best in us.

“And I assure Nigerians that just as we are doing currently on the Warri-Itakpe, which he (the analyst) also mentioned, we shut down the Warri-Itakpe (route) three weeks ago.

“I ordered the shutdown for safety reasons, and if you see the level of work the men have been doing on the track, cutting it off and replacing it is to make sure things like this don’t happen,” he added.

Obi laments

train incident

Reacting to the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, Obi expressed concern over the safety of passengers and emphasised the need for continuous investment in critical infrastructure like rail transport.

In a post on his X handle, Obi expressed sadness over the incident and sympathised with those affected.

The politician described rail transport as vital to development and said Nigeria must continue to invest in it.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the Abuja–Kaduna train derailment today; my heartfelt prayers are with the injured and all affected,” the post reads.

“The rail transport system is a critical component of development, and we must continue to embrace it.

“I urge the authorities to act swiftly to provide adequate medical support to the injured, ensure accountability, and restore confidence in our transport infrastructures.

“We keep all affected in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”