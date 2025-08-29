HYPREP awards scholarship to 500 Ogoni post-graduate students

….scholarship portal opens Friday 29th August – 12th Sept 2025

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project HYPREP, has awarded scholarships to 500 Ogoni post-graduate students under the 2025 HYPREP Scholarship Grant.

The scholarship is for Masters and PhD students, which the Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey made it known, Friday, at a Sensitization Workshop held in Port Harcourt to kick-start the 2025 HYPREP Post-graduate Scholarship Grant.

Prof Zabbey assured that the process will be done transparently with all fairness and merit, and he also called on prospective beneficiaries to ensure the grant is prudently used for the purpose they are being given in order to carry out their research projects, and also actualize their dreams, hence its not a jamboree.

The PC maintained that HYPREP would remain committed to invest in young people who are the hope and future of the Ogoni people, hence it is imperative their capacity is built by having access to the scholarship intervention HYPREP is giving them.

He added that HPREP will ensure value is added to the lives and livehoods if the Ogoni people, and reassured the all the recommendations contained in the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, report are holistically implemented without reservation.

Meanwhile, according to the HYPREP boss, the highest number of beneficiaries of the Project has been young people from Ogoni Land, and he urged them to remain ambassadors of peace, education and unity to promote seamless development and to protect the future of Ogoni people.

The sensitisation workshop had in attendance, postgraduate students across the four LGAs of Ogoni, also a former Assistant Inspector General, AIG Emmanuel Effiom (Rtd.); CSO of HYPREP; Head, Sustainable Livelihood, Josephine Nzidee, and Project Support Representative of Renaissance Africa Energy Company/JV, Engr Ekiyokenegha Didi Clark.

He said: “You must run the race to earn it, as this scholarship grant is an investment in the brilliance, research, and aspirations of Ogoni youths, it is designed to promote excellence, support researches, and recognise merit.

“All beneficiaries and stakeholders need to understand that processes and procedures form the backbone of HYPREP’s operations. As a Federal government project, we remain committed to adhering to existing rules and regulations. We urge everyone to approach these processes with seriousness and patience

“I would like to discourage the culture of negative comments, especially when there are perceived delays in processes. Instead, i encourage you to direct your questions through the established channels for public engagement. The Project Coordination Office remains open for enquiries, and we are always ready to guide all stakeholders.”

However, he (Zabbey) urged the people of Ogoni Land including the scholarship beneficiaries to ensure there is a peaceful atmosphere with collaboration with the Project, and also address any challenges amicably in to maximally achieve HYPREP’s goals and objectives.

”In line with our civic responsibility, we must embrace collaboration and constructive engagement so that the Ogoni Cleanup and all its attendant benefits can reach every corner of Ogoniland-from the seafood market in Kaa (Khana, LGA), to the lush green farmlands of Korokoro (Tai LGA), from the streets of Akpajo (Eleme LGA), to the fisherfolk in Bodo (Gokana LGA). We must act to promote common good”, he added.

In a keynote address by Dr Sorbarikor Lebura, of the Reader, Strategic Management and Enterpreneurship, Department of Business Administration of the Rivers State University, the prospective beneficiaries were counseled as a great opportunity to change their narrative by judiciously investing it to better their careers, lives and meaningfully contribute to their communities.

Also, the Managing Director, Pa-Ed Multilinks Consulting, Edward Baa, highlighted the criteria for eligibility for the scholarships while he announced that the portal would be accessible on the HYPREP website (www.hyprep.gov.ng), and will be opened on Friday 29th August 2025 at 6:00 PM (GMT) and close on 12th September 2025, same time.