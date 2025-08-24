HURIWA to Uzodimma: Stop herders from killing Imo citizens

…Demands Action on Arondizuogu Massacre

By Chioma Obinna

ABUJA — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to urgently act to stop what it described as the “sustained killings” of Imo citizens by armed Fulani herders.

The group’s statement followed a fresh attack in Amakohia-Ubi community, Owerri West Local Government Area, where suspected herders reportedly killed a local vigilante leader, Monday Nwaozuzu, popularly known as Ojo Ola. Several others were reportedly wounded or declared missing.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA also demanded that the Imo State Commissioner of Police provide a public update on investigations into the recent invasion of three communities in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA, where over two dozen residents were slaughtered.

The group noted that despite earlier claims by the police that the identities of the attackers were known, no breakthrough had been recorded three weeks after the massacre.

“We demand accountability from the police whose duty it is to maintain internal security and protect the lives of innocent citizens,” HURIWA said.

Eyewitnesses said the Amakohia-Ubi attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when vigilantes attempted to prevent herders from grazing on farmlands near the community’s college area. A local resident, Paul, said the herders opened fire after refusing to leave.

“Monday Nwaozuzu was killed on the spot. Others are either wounded or missing. At least three vigilante members were caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, confirmed that the vigilantes were on routine patrol when they were ambushed by the heavily armed herders.

“Since then, residents have been combing the bushes in search of the missing,” the source added.

HURIWA expressed disappointment that despite Governor Uzodimma’s recent ban on open grazing and destruction of farmlands, the state government had failed to enforce the directive.

“Allowing armed herders to roam freely is a direct threat to food security and public safety,” the rights group stated. “The government must act now to protect farmers and rural communities from further violence.”

The group also condemned the failure of security agencies to curb persistent attacks by herders and other armed groups, insisting that impunity had emboldened criminals across the state.

“The government is constitutionally obliged to arrest and prosecute mass murderers. Without accountability, anarchy will spread and derail democracy and development in Imo State,” HURIWA warned.

As tension mounts, many residents of Amakohia-Ubi are reportedly fleeing to neighbouring communities in fear of reprisal attacks.