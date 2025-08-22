How Yahoo Boys, intruders invaded AAU, led to killing — VC

Ambrose Alli University

BENINCITY—The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Olowo Samuel, has attributed the heavy presence of security operatives on campus to a recent killing linked to intruders and the activities of internet fraudsters, popularly called “Yahoo Boys.”

At a briefing yesterday, Prof. Samuel said the victim of the killing was not a student of AAU, contrary to widespread speculation.

“Recently, we had some intruders who found their way forcibly into our university. One of such incidents was the killing of an unidentified person. Reports from the police confirmed that the man was not a student of this institution. He was brought in a vehicle, assaulted in front of one of the hostels, and later taken to the bush where he was killed,” the VC said.

He confirmed that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime and transferred to the State CID in Benin City. He also disclosed that fraudulent individuals had been using the campus as a safe haven for internet fraud activities.

“Some unscrupulous people have turned the university environment into a hideout for ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ operations. This is unacceptable, and it is one of the reasons management decided to increase security on campus. We have also banned students from driving into the compound for the safety of all,” Prof. Samuel added.