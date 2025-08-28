How to bridge gap in girls’ education

Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal (right); Special Adviser on Education Intervention to Oyo State Governor, Hon Suraj Abiodun Tiamy (second right); one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Barakat Adelakun (left) and others, during the symbolic presentation of Tablets to the Primary and Junior Secondary School Teachers across the State, held at Emmanuel College, Agbowo, UI, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.

By Adeola Badru

Ibarapa East in Oyo State, Nigeria, is a region rich in cultural heritage and diversity. Comprising key towns such as Eruwa, the administrative centre, and Lanlate, along with smaller villages like Okolo, Maya, and Temidire, this area is predominantly agrarian.

The local economy relies heavily on farming and trade, yet, despite this potential, Ibarapa East faces significant challenges in educational access, particularly for girls.

Historically, Nigeria’s educational landscape has been marred by systemic barriers that disproportionately affect girls. In Ibarapa East, cultural norms dictate that girls should prioritise domestic roles over education, reinforcing the idea that a woman’s place is in the home rather than the classroom.

This mindset fosters the early withdrawal of girls from school, often leading to early marriages and a cycle of poverty that is difficult to escape. Such cultural perceptions are not only detrimental to individual girls but also to the broader community, perpetuating gender inequality and hindering socio-economic progress.

The repercussions are profound and multifaceted. Girls who do not complete their education face limited job prospects and economic dependency, ultimately stifling their potential.

The prioritisation of boys’ education is often justified by the belief that investing in a girl’s education yields lower returns, a notion that is not only misguided but detrimental to community development. When girls are educated, they contribute more effectively to their families and communities, breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering economic growth.

The educational landscape in Ibarapa East is characterised by stark disparities between urban and rural areas. While towns like Eruwa benefit from a relatively higher number of educational institutions, rural communities struggle with limited access to quality education. Many schools lack basic infrastructure, such as adequate classrooms, sanitation facilities, and teaching materials. This inadequacy has created a challenging learning environment, making it increasingly difficult for girls to stay in school.

Moreover, the shortage of trained teachers has exacerbated these issues. Many educators in the region are underqualified or lack the resources needed to deliver effective instruction. The financial constraints faced by families further compound the problem, as the costs associated with schooling, such as uniforms, books, and transportation can be prohibitively expensive.

This situation leads to the question: how can we expect to elevate the educational outcomes of girls when the very systems designed to support them are so critically underfunded and undermined? Socio-economic factors play a pivotal role in shaping educational outcomes for girls in Ibarapa East. Many families experience economic hardships, prompting them to prioritise the immediate financial contributions of their children over long-term educational investments. In such scenarios, boys are frequently preferred for educational opportunities, as they are perceived to have greater potential for future earnings.

The economic implications of this educational disparity are far-reaching. When girls are deprived of education, they are more likely to enter early marriages and motherhood, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Benefits

Conversely, investing in girls’ education has been shown to yield significant economic benefits, including improved family incomes and enhanced community development. It is crucial to understand that educating girls is not merely a charitable act; it is an investment in the future of the society. The link between education and health is well-documented. Educated women are more likely to make informed decisions regarding their health and that of their families. They tend to have fewer children, space their pregnancies, and seek healthcare services more effectively.

In Ibarapa East, the lack of educational opportunities for girls correlated with poor health outcomes, including higher rates of maternal and infant mortality. The absence of education limits girls’ understanding of reproductive health, which is critical in a region where early pregnancies are common. Educated girls are better equipped to advocate their health needs and those of their children, leading to healthier families and communities. This connection underscored a vital point: improving girls’ education is not just a matter of academic achievement; it is fundamentally linked to health and well-being.

Despite the challenges, there are signs of change within Ibarapa East. Community leaders, parents, and educators are increasingly recognising the importance of girls’ education. Initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of educating girls are gaining traction, with local organisations and NGOs working to engage families in discussions about the value of education.

These grassroots movements are essential for fostering a culture that values education for all. Efforts to improve school infrastructure and resources are driven by both governmental and non-governmental support, aiming not only to increase enrolment rates but also to ensure that girls can complete their education in a safe and supportive environment. The commitment to change is evident, but sustained efforts are needed to overcome the deeply entrenched barriers.

The educational system in Ibarapa East is marred by significant disparities. Urban areas like Eruwa offer more educational facilities, while rural communities struggle with inadequate schools and resources. The lack of trained teachers, insufficient learning materials, and poor infrastructure contribute to the challenges faced by girls seeking education.

Parents

During interviews with parents in Lanlate, many expressed their concerns about the education of their daughters. Mrs. Adesola Ogundipe, a mother of three, highlighted the financial burdens families face. She said, “I want my daughters to go to school, but the costs are overwhelming. Sometimes, we need them to help at home or in the market. It is a tough choice.”

This sentiment was echoed by Mr. Kunle Alabi, who articulated the cultural barriers that persist in the community, saying, “Education is important, but many families prioritise boys. We need to change this mindset to ensure our girls have opportunities.”

Speaking with several girls from Eruwa and surrounding villages revealed their aspirations and challenges. Adeola, a 14-year-old student, articulated her dreams despite the hurdles. “I want to be a teacher, but my parents say it is expensive. I hope they will let me continue my studies.” Another student,Tolu, 13, shared her fears of falling behind. “Sometimes, I feel like giving up because my friends are dropping out. I want to stay in school and learn.” These interviews highlighted the determination of these girls despite the obstacles they face.

Healthcare professionals also play a role in understanding the implications of girls’ education. Dr. Segun Olowu, a local physician, emphasised the broader health risks associated with early marriage and lack of education.

“Educated girls are more likely to make informed health choices for themselves and their families. We must invest in their education to improve community health outcomes,” he stated. Dr. Olowu further noted that education equips girls with knowledge about reproductive health, ultimately leading to healthier families,saying, “When girls are educated, they understand their rights and can advocate for their health needs.”

Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, the Commissioner for Education in Oyo State, acknowledged the challenges and the government’s commitment to improving girls’ education. “We are working on policies to enhance access to education for girls, especially in rural areas. More needs to be done, but we are committed to creating an inclusive education system.”

However, he also noted the paradox faced by the government, adding that, despite substantial allocations for education, the situation on the ground often remained unchanged. “The state government has allocated significant funds to improve educational infrastructure and resources, yet many schools still lack basic facilities. We are actively working to ensure these funds reach the communities that need them most,” he explained.

According to the commissioner, the government is implementing measures to enhance accountability in the disbursement of these funds. “We are establishing oversight committees to monitor how budgets are spent and to ensure that every naira is accounted for in the service of our children’s education,” he added.

From the health perspective, Dr. Oluwaserimi Adewunmi Ajetunmobi, the Commissioner for Health, highlighted the interconnectedness of education and health outcomes. “Investing in girls’ education is crucial for public health. Educated women tend to have healthier families, and we must support initiatives that enable girls to complete their education,” she stated.

Dr. Ajetunmobi also pointed out that the government is exploring health education programmes in schools to address issues like teenage pregnancy and reproductive health. “It’s not just about educating girls academically; we need to equip them with life skills,” she emphasised.

Local and community leaders in Ibarapa East also recognised the importance of addressing educational disparities. Chief Olaniyi Adebayo, a prominent community leader in Anko, stated, “We must unite as a community to support our girls. Education is not just a personal benefit; it uplifts the entire community.”

He expressed optimism about the future, saying, “If we invest in our girls today, we are investing in a brighter tomorrow for everyone.”

Chief Adebayo emphasised the need for community-driven initiatives, adding, “We must create programmes that encourage families to send their daughters to school. It starts with awareness and understanding the long-term benefits.”

Early marriage

Cultural norms often dictate that girls should prioritise domestic responsibilities over education. Early marriage remains a prevalent issue, further compounding the challenges faced by young girls. Community engagement is essential to shifting these perceptions and fostering an environment where girls are encouraged to pursue education.

Many schools in Ibarapa East lack basic infrastructure, including adequate classrooms, sanitation facilities, and learning materials. Addressing these deficiencies is critical for creating a conducive learning environment.

To effectively bridge the gap in girls’ education in Ibarapa East, launching comprehensive community awareness campaigns is essential. These initiatives should aim to educate families about the critical importance of girls’ education and the long-term benefits it brings not only to individual girls but also to the community as a whole.

By highlighting success stories of educated women and the positive impact they have on their families and society, these campaigns can shift cultural perceptions that prioritise boys’ education over that of girls.

In addition to awareness efforts, advocating increased funding is crucial. Resources must be specifically allocated to support girls’ education, particularly in rural areas that face significant educational disparities.

This funding should be directed toward scholarships, school supplies, and transportation assistance, alleviating the financial burden on families and encouraging them to keep their daughters in school. Engaging local and state government officials in these discussions will be vital to ensuring that educational policies prioritize the needs of girls. Furthermore, improving school infrastructure is a critical step in making educational environments more accessible and welcoming for girls. Schools should be equipped with adequate classrooms, clean sanitation facilities, and essential learning materials.

Creating safe and supportive learning environments will not only encourage girls to attend school but also help them thrive academically. This infrastructure development should involve community input to ensure that schools meet the specific needs of local students. Establishing mentorship programmes can play a transformative role in empowering girls. By connecting them with role models, such as successful women from similar backgrounds, these programmes can provide inspiration and guidance.

Mentors can help girls navigate the challenges of education, set goals, and build confidence in their abilities. Such relationships can foster a sense of belonging and community, encouraging girls to pursue their dreams and aspire to leadership roles in their communities.

Together, these recommendations form a holistic approach to addressing the barriers girls face in education. By raising awareness, securing funding, improving infrastructure, and providing mentorship, a supportive ecosystem can be created that empowers girls in Ibarapa East to achieve their fullest potential.

Bridging the gap in girls’ education in Ibarapa East requires a collaborative effort from parents, community leaders, healthcare professionals, and government officials.

By addressing cultural barriers, improving infrastructure, and fostering community engagement, a supportive environment can be created where girls are empowered to pursue their education.

The voices of the girls, parents, and stakeholders in Ibarapa East highlighted the urgent need for action. As a society, it must be recognised the value of investing in girls’ education, not only for the benefit of individuals but for the overall development of the communities and the nation as a whole.

Investing in girls’ education is not merely a moral imperative; it is an essential component of sustainable development that will yield benefits for generations to come. Every girl educated is a step towards a more equitable and prosperous society. It is time to turn awareness into action, ensuring that no girl in Ibarapa East is left behind.

This report was produced with support from Education as a Vaccine (EVA), a member of the Malala Fund Joint Action Group (JAG), as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability in Oyo State’s education sector.

