How South East can produce a president — Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

…Says 2027 Igbo Presidency Not Achievable

By Dennis Agbo

ABUJA — Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged the South East region to throw its full support behind President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027, describing it as a crucial step toward realizing an Igbo presidency in the future.

In a statement issued on Monday from Abuja, Umahi dismissed the notion of an Igbo presidency in 2027 as unrealistic, warning against what he called “darkening counsel without knowledge” aimed at misleading the people.

“We must not be deceived again,” he said. “Mr. President must have the votes of South East up to 90 percent to cement this relationship. Enough of darkening counsel without knowledge in the South East. We must rise to educate our people.”

The former governor emphasized that Tinubu has shown “unwavering love and fairness” to the South East and deserves the region’s overwhelming support.

“If we want to be president, we must avoid the politics of hate, misinformation, and sentiments,” he stated. “We must support other regions, and with God, one day, other regions will support us. Mr. President must be supported to complete his tenure of eight years, which all regions are benefitting from. One day, we will be number one — but not in 2027.”

Umahi also commended the South East Governors for their leadership and urged the people to rally behind them as well.

“I want our people to please support them along with our dear President for their second tenure in their respective offices,” he added.