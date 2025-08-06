How product teams can shift from delivery to real impact — Expert

By Henry Obeta

Qazeem Oladejo is a seasoned Senior Product Manager whose career bridges the worlds of product leadership, data science, and artificial intelligence.

Currently a PhD candidate, his research focuses on applying the latest machine learning trends to mental health.

With a proven track record of guiding products from conception through global adoption, Oladejo shares insights on moving beyond feature delivery to creating meaningful outcomes that drive lasting value.

To begin, how do you distinguish between outputs and outcomes in the context of product development?

In my view, outputs are the tangible artefacts we ship—features, releases, and UI improvements. Outcomes, on the other hand, reflect the change in user behaviour, business metrics, or societal impact that those artefacts enable. Early in my career, I found myself celebrating every new widget or endpoint the team built, only to realise that metrics such as engagement or conversion barely budged.

It took deliberate effort and a mental shift to track what we built and what had changed in user lives or company performance as a result. That realisation has become the cornerstone of my product philosophy.

Why is it so critical for product organisations to pivot toward outcomes rather than outputs?

When teams fixate on outputs, they risk losing sight of the customer’s journey. Shipping more does not guarantee better. I’ve witnessed projects where hundreds of tickets closed delivered little to no uplift in retention or revenue. An outcomes focus ensures that every roadmap item is tethered to a measurable improvement, whether it be reducing friction in an onboarding funnel, increasing the rate of successful transactions, or boosting customer satisfaction scores. This alignment fosters efficiency, inspires teams, and builds resilience. When you know the why behind every deliverable, you can adapt instantly when data shows you’re off track.

How do you operationalise outcome measurement in a complex product environment?

It starts with defining clear hypotheses before any code is written. I encourage teams to frame each major deliverable as an experiment, with a well-articulated success condition. This might involve setting up A/B tests or cohort analyses powered by our data warehouse and analytics engine. The trick lies in instrumenting every step of the user journey, ensuring that we capture granular event data around interactions, errors, and drop-offs. Then, through dashboards or automated anomaly detectors, we continuously monitor shifts in key outcome metrics as users experience the new functionality.

Can you share an example where shifting to an outcome-driven mindset led to a breakthrough?

There was a time at a healthtech platform where engagement in the appointment scheduling feature stalled. Originally, we planned an array of visual upgrades, convinced that a nicer interface would do the trick. However, by reframing the problem in outcome terms, namely, increasing completed bookings, we embarked on a data exploration journey.

We discovered that users hesitated when required to confirm availability across multiple providers. Replacing that step with a predictive availability suggestion powered by our trained ML model moved the needle significantly. Within weeks, completed bookings climbed by nearly a third, a result that no cosmetic tweak could have achieved alone.

What role does AI and data science play in measuring and driving outcomes?

AI and data science form the scaffolding for sophisticated outcome measurement. Machine learning models can unearth patterns that escape simple correlation analysis, such as predicting which user segments are most likely to derive value from a new feature. By integrating predictive scoring into product analytics, we know precisely where to focus our experiments and campaigns. Moreover, natural language processing can parse qualitative feedback at scale, surfacing sentiment changes that quantitative metrics might miss. In my approach, AI is a multiplier that sharpens both our vision of desired outcomes and our capacity to verify them.

How do you ensure that outcome metrics remain relevant as the product evolves?

Outcome metrics aren’t static; they evolve alongside user needs and market dynamics. I recommend establishing a quarterly cadence for metric review, bringing together product, data, and business stakeholders to question if our KPIs still align with strategic goals. Sometimes an outcome that mattered six months ago, like first-time purchase rate, gives way to new priorities, such as subscription renewal velocity. By building flexibility into our analytics layer and avoiding rigid definitions, we can pivot smoothly and continue measuring the impact that truly counts at each stage of growth.

What pitfalls should teams avoid when setting outcome targets?

A common misstep is setting targets that are either unattainable or disconnected from actual user behaviour. I’ve seen teams aim for a 50 percent lift in retention overnight, only to breed frustration when the baseline was never properly understood. Instead, I advocate for incremental targets grounded in historical data and reachable through deliberate experiments. Another dangerous trap is conflating vanity metrics with true outcomes, celebrating clicks or downloads while the core business metric languishes.

Honesty in data and humility about what success looks like are essential.

How do you balance quantitative and qualitative insights in outcome evaluation?

Numbers provide direction, but stories provide context. I complement cohort analyses and conversion funnels with deep user interviews, usability tests, and support ticket reviews. When a metric shifts unexpectedly, talking directly to affected users reveals motivations, pain points, and emotional drivers behind the data. That blend of heart and science prevents us from chasing misleading signals and ensures that our product optimisations resonate on both rational and human levels.

Could you describe the frameworks you use to align teams around outcome-based objectives?

I often leverage adapted OKR structures that prioritise outcome statements over output commitments. Instead of writing an objective of “ship payment flow v2,” the team commits to “increase successful payment completion rate by 15 percent.” This subtle tweak redirects every design discussion and engineering task toward the desired end state. Regular check-ins focus on progress against that success metric, rather than sprint velocity or story points, reinforcing a shared commitment to impact.

How do you handle situations where a feature is well built but fails to deliver the expected outcome?

Failure in outcome terms is a golden opportunity. If a feature meets all technical acceptance criteria yet falls flat on measurable impact, I convene a rapid retrospective to dissect the disconnect. We revisit assumptions, examine user journey detours, and consider if enabling conditions, like user education or marketing support, were missing. Often, remediating a rollout plan or adjusting supporting content rekindles traction without a full rewrite. If deeper flaws emerge, we pause further investment and pivot to more promising hypotheses.

In multi-team environments, how do you prevent misalignment around outcomes?

Clear, shared definition of terms is crucial. We maintain a product glossary that spells out exactly how key outcomes are calculated, and automated data governance guards against divergent implementations. I also institute cross-team demo sessions where each group showcases what they built, and how they measured its impact. That ritual cultivates collective ownership of results, surfacing inconsistencies early and fostering a culture where teams see themselves as co-guardians of success metrics.

What advice would you give to emerging product leaders on transitioning from output to outcome focus?

Embrace curiosity and quantification simultaneously. Start small by framing one or two roadmap items as outcome experiments, instrument them carefully, and share the results openly, even if they’re underwhelming. Encourage your peers and leadership to ask outcome-oriented questions in every planning session. Over time, the habit of scrutinising why a feature matters, rather than just what it does, becomes ingrained. The shift requires both mindset change and practical reinforcement through the tools and rituals of your team.

How can organisations cultivate an outcome-driven culture beyond the product team?

Outcomes resonate when they’re linked to broader organisational goals. I regularly present product impact findings to marketing, sales, and support teams, demonstrating how feature-level results ripple through customer acquisition, brand perception, and operational efficiency. By inviting cross-functional partners into retrospective discussions and celebrating outcome milestones company-wide, you build an ecosystem where everyone speaks the same impact language and rallies around data-backed success.

Finally, as technology continues to evolve, how do you foresee the measurement of product impact changing?

With advances in AI, real-time experimentation and causal inference will become commonplace, enabling teams to validate hypotheses at unprecedented speed and scale. We’ll see more autonomous optimisation loops where machine learning models suggest, implement, and measure micro-tweaks to user flows. Yet the human imperative—curiosity, ethical consideration, and storytelling will remain vital. True product impact will be measured by ever-finer metrics, and the depth of understanding we cultivate around how our creations shape real lives and drive meaningful change.