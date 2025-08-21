How Nigeria can become global hub for digital innovation

By Moses Nosike

In 2023, tech startups in Nigeria raised more than $400 million, making it one of the top destinations for tech investment in Africa. In 2024, a Nigerian fintech startup processed over $100 billion in transactions more than the GDP of most African countries This reveals the untapped potential and urgent need for strategic transformation.

The question is not whether Nigeria can become a global digital hub, but how quickly can it overcome challenges affecting its rapid growth in the digital space so that it go beyond digital frontier to a global innovation powerhouse.

An expert on software developer with more than five years experience, Madubuike, Ikechukwu James said that Nigerian youths are talented and can compete anywhere in the world. “We are very resilience, hardworking, the only thing we need is the right infrastructure, policy, and strategy to unlock our full potential. Nigeria’s youth demographic with 70% of the population under 30 represents a digital-native generation”.

James said, “The country leads Africa in venture capital funding, attracting $1.37 billion in 2022 alone. Mobile money adoption has exploded, with platforms like Opay, PalmPay etc. processing millions of transactions monthly which tells a compelling story. Others like Nigeria’s fintech sector alone has produced four unicorns – Flutterwave, Paystack (acquired by Stripe), Interswitch, and Opay”.

Alos, in this tech space, the Lagos tech ecosystem now generates over $2 billion annually, while Abuja and Port Harcourt emerge as secondary hubs, that tells anybody who cares to know that tech is the future for our youths. Consider Andela’s success story, a company that has trained over 100,000 software developers globally, with Nigerian talent forming its backbone.

Similarly, Paystack’s $200 million acquisition by Stripe demonstrated that Nigerian-built solutions can compete globally and attract international investment. As a software developer who’s spent over five years building web applications and has collaborated with cross-border teams, I’ve seen firsthand how local developers are building products that rival global competitors. The common narrative focuses on what Nigeria lacks. However, the expert insight is that Nigeria’s most pressing challenges are its greatest catalysts for innovation.

Furthermore, the “Japa” syndrome shouldn’t be viewed solely as a loss. The Nigerian diaspora represents an immense, untapped resource. These individuals are not just lost talent; they are potential investors, mentors, and bridge-builders who understand both the local context and the global market.

According to James, the key is not just to stop the drain, but to build a pipeline for this talent and capital to flow back into the local ecosystem. “The success of fintech was not an accident; it was a direct response to a broken financial system. The next wave of unicorns will emerge from solving Nigeria’s other systemic challenges”.

However, James said, to lead on the global stage, Nigeria must prioritize digital infrastructure. Nigeria’s digital future depends on reliable and inclusive access to the internet and power, and the foundational rails for any tech ecosystem. There is need to stabilize electricity in tech clusters, as power outages can cripple tech productivity”.

He advised that Smart microgrids or solar hybrid systems should be deployed in startup hubs such as Yaba, Lagos, Jabi, Abuja, and Enugu’s Lion Tech Valley to ensure 24/7 uptime for developers and digital teams”.

Again, James said, “There is need to market Nigeria’s tech globally. As a software developer with over five years of experience, I believe Nigeria’s story is powerful but it must be strategically told on global platforms, and showcases at major tech summits. Like Rwanda has done with GITEX Africa, Nigeria must consistently showcase startups and innovation clusters at CES, Web Summit, Slush, and Africa Tech Festival”.

“A government-funded “Nigerian Tech Pavilion” at these events could help attract investors and partners. Launch of diaspora-focused investment platforms will be added advantage. Platforms like Thrive Agric and Risevest show the hunger for diaspora-backed tech ventures. A formal initiative, backed by NIPC and diaspora banks, could facilitate equity investments, startup matching, and technical mentorship from Nigerians abroad”.

“I believe that we’re not starting from scratch, we’re starting from strength. If Nigeria takes digital infrastructure and innovation policy seriously, we can lead Africa’s tech revolution and compete globally. The opportunity is massive but only if we act strategically and urgently. The time is now, the convergence of demographic advantage, growing investment, and government commitment creates an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog traditional development stages.

The country that gave the world Nollywood and Afrobeats now has the chance to become synonymous with cutting-edge digital innovation. I know the window for action is narrowing as other emerging markets accelerate their digital transformations. Nigeria must act decisively not in years, but in months. With focused leadership, strategic investments, and bold policy reforms, Nigeria can transform from a consumer of global digital products to a creator of solutions that serve not just Africa, but the entire world. The future of African digital innovation depends on the choices”.