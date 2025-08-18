‘How market?’, Onanuga mocks ADC leaders after by-election

By Bayo Wahab

Following the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded by-elections, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has taken to X to mock members of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC coalition, launched in July, was established to challenge the ruling party’s dominance and seize power from President Tinubu in 2027.

The coalition, spearheaded by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, boasts many former ministers, ex-lawmakers, and former governors, including Peter Obi, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.

Since its launch, the ADC has gained momentum as the party positions itself as an alternative option for Nigerians amid public anger over economic hardship and insecurity.

However, despite its army of heavyweight politicians, the APC’s dominance was unchallenged in last weekend’s by-elections, which took place in 16 senatorial, federal, and state constituencies.

The ruling APC clinched 12 of 16 seats in the re-run polls, leaving the remaining four seats for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (2), the Peoples Democratic Party (1) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (1).

The ADC did not win any seats in the election held in 13 states.

Meanwhile, the APC has described its victories as a solid endorsement of President Tinubu’s administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda.’

Reacting to the party’s performance in the elections, Onanuga, in a tweet on Monday, taunted the leadership of the ADC, asking them, “How is the market now?”

The presidential aide also accompanied the tweet with the picture of Atiku, Obi and other leaders of the ADC coalition.

However, the ADC has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged irregularities witnessed during Saturday’s by-elections.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Sunday, in Abuja, urged the commission to sanction any official found to have compromised and take necessary steps to restore public confidence in the nation’s electoral process.

Vanguard News