How I survived s3x tape scandal, father’s death – Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has opened up about overcoming the turbulent period surrounding the 2021 leak of her s3x tape, which sparked widespread controversy after she revealed she was being blackmailed.

The ‘Somebody’s Son’ singer spoke during a recent YouTube interview with British media personality Zeze Mills, which began trending on Friday.

Tiwa recounted that the scandal, coupled with the loss of her father, marked the lowest point of her career.

She added that, despite the setback, she remains thankful for having a platform to share her story and revealed that she coped by refusing to dwell on the incidents.

She said, “My dad died and my s3x tape was released. The only way I could have survived was not to think about it.”

“Being here on the couch with you is such a blessing. Just the fact that you even want to talk to me, people want to hear what I want to say after how many years. It feels good. I’ve gone through so much, but have I really enjoyed the moment?” the 45-year-old added.