How Funke Oshin-Akano is redefining brand strategy in Nigeria

By Juliet Ebirim

In an industry often defined by fleeting trends and a race for visibility, Funke Oshin-Akano, the lead strategist and founder of Phero Media, is shifting the conversation toward intentional, long-term growth. Her work is already influencing how Nigerian companies, from tech startups to renewable energy firms and educational institutions, tell their stories and stay relevant in a hyper-competitive market.

“We’re in a country where everyone’s trying to be heard at once, but very few are actually being understood,” Funke said in a recent interview. “My work is helping brands cut through the noise, not just to be seen, but to mean something.”

According to Funke, many clients initially seek publicity but quickly realize they need something more fundamental — a clear sense of identity. Her public relations and media agency has a clear mission to move brands from momentary buzz to meaningful engagement.

“People come to us wanting publish relations, but what they really need is a sense of direction,” she explained. “What do you stand for? Why should anyone care? If you can’t answer that, no amount of exposure will save you.”

Funke’s strategic approach is rooted in her own journey, a shift from the “hustle culture” she once embraced. She learned that growth without a clear direction is simply noise. This realization led her to slow down, get deliberate, and build a brand that prioritizes substance over speed.

“There’s no prize for being the most popular if people don’t trust you,” she stated. “We help brands build slowly, but with intention, for longevity.”

Beyond her professional work, Funke is also an advocate for women in business, encouraging them to embrace authenticity. As a wife, mother and entrepreneur, she believes in showing up as she is, leading Zoom calls while breastfeeding and taking client meetings during her baby’s naptime.

“I used to feel guilty about that; now I see it as power. It’s proof that we can build without pretending,” she said.

Through her leadership and mentorship at Phero Media, Funke is poised to redefine what it looks like to grow a brand with heart and strategy in Nigeria’s noisy, fast-paced market.