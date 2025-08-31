Housing sector key in driving Nigeria’s industrial, economic growth – Minister

Dangiwa

…as Alaro city delivers 200 keys to homeowners

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has highlighted the importance of housing in driving Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.

He added that the city’s integrated approach to development combining residential communities, industrial zones, and commercial hubs, illustrates the kind of urban planning that can support sustainable housing delivery and attract long-term investment.

Dangiwa who was on an inspection tour of the Lekki Free Zone, visited Alaro City as part of government’s plan to identify a suitable location for a building materials manufacturing hub, initiative which aims to establish hubs across all geo-political zones, enabling Nigeria to produce construction materials locally for domestic use and export, ultimately reducing import dependence and boosting industrialisation.

Dangiwa said that housing is not just an outcome of development but a driver.

He stated: “Housing is key to any industrial hub. For industries to thrive, workers must have access to affordable, well-planned communities. With location advantages such as the International Airport, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the growing residential developments in this corridor, and the vision of Alaro City, we are seeing the building blocks of a truly sustainable economic ecosystem”.

He explained that Alaro City represents a new model of growth for Lagos and Nigeria. Conceived on 2,000 hectares, the mixed-used development which is a public-private partnership between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government is already home to over 90 thriving businesses.

These enterprises operate within a city supported by world-class infrastructure; a privately built and owned 8-lane, 60-metre-wide boulevard; a dedicated Independent Power Plant that can be scalable to 120MW for uninterrupted power supply; a central, globally certified water treatment facility; a green way drainage for effective water channeling around the city and a state-of-the-art security system.

As Alaro City prepares to celebrate the milestone of delivering 200 homes that also features a leisure center with a paddle court, gym, football pitch, supermarket, and swimming pool; the Minister’s recognition underscores a broader truth: Nigeria’s housing challenge is inseparable from its economic aspirations.

By creating liveable communities alongside industrial hubs, projects like Alaro City make it possible to attract global capital, provide decent homes for citizens, and guarantee returns for investors. In addition, over 300 residential plots have already been sold, reflecting the growing demand for quality housing within a modern, integrated city.

Alongside its growing residential community, Alaro City has launched Wellington College International Lagos, a leading British education provider set to open in September 2027