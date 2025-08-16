Housing ministry says no sale of 753 EFCC-seized housing units yet

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) has warned the public against falling for the antics of fraudsters with regard to the 753 housing units seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which were forfeited to the Federal Government.

In May 2025, the EFCC handed over the 753 housing units seized from a former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall, while taking possession of the estate from the anti-graft agency, the Minister of Housing, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, announced plans by the Federal Government to sell the houses to interested members of the public through a transparent and competitive process in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja, on Saturday, the ministry said it had not engaged any individual or corporate entity to sell the units.

Haiba said, “The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development wishes to categorically inform the general public that it has not appointed or given sale rights to any company or consultant to coordinate the sale of the 753 houses seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), linked to the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“The disclaimer became necessary on the backdrop of a claim by a company named Pink Synergy Global Company Limited, that it has been appointed as official auctioneers for the sales of the 753 units of houses by the Federal government.

“The ministry learnt that the company has written proposal and introduction letters to unsuspecting Nigerians and agencies asking them to purchase expression of interest form to purchase the houses.

“The copy of the Pink Synergy Global Company Limited letter sighted by the ministry has one Yashim Kejang, Chief Executive, as the signatory.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no sale of the 753 units of houses has commenced by the Ministry.

“The Ministry is informing the public that it will give a clear and adequate announcement regarding the sale as well as strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The public is advised to direct all inquiries to the ministry through the departments of Public Building and Housing Development, and Press and Public Relations, for clarification before committing any resources.”