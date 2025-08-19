Housing Ministry, police establish national task force to recover FG land, property

‎By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, on Tuesday, proposed a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Police Force for the establishment of a National Task Force drawn from relevant ministries and agencies, in collaboration with the Police, to safeguard federal assets in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‎The Minister made the proposal during his visit to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, at Force headquarters.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib M. L. Belgore,and other senior officials of the Ministry, the minister said, “This is a result of the increasing challenges of encroachment on Federal Government lands, which has slowed down, and in some cases halted critical national development projects.

The Minister further disclosed that Mr President has graciously approved a landmark housing initiative that will deliver thousands of housing units to police officers across the country.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism, resilience, and outstanding service to the nation, emphasising that improved welfare through housing will further enhance its effectiveness in delivering on its mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

‎Responding, the IGP expressed deep appreciation for the President’s approval of the housing initiative, describing it as a direct response to one of the most pressing welfare needs of police personnel.

He noted that welfare is central to the operational effectiveness of Police officers, and adequate, affordable housing is a vital part of welfare.

‎The IGP pledged the unrelenting support of the Nigeria Police Force towards the successful implementation of the proposed National Task Force, stressing that the recovery and protection of encroached federal government lands is a matter of urgent national importance.

He assured that the Police will continue to work hand in hand with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to ensure the success of these initiatives in the interest of national development and the well-being of Nigerians, including police personnel.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to upholding professionalism, excellence, and service to the nation while ensuring that the welfare of its officers and men remains a top priority”, the IGP said.

