Housing minister seeks cancellation of Bagwai/Shanono by-election

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi-Ata.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi-Ata has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election, alleging widespread violence and electoral malpractice.

Abdullahi-Ata made the call on Sunday in Kano, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the exercise held the previous day.

He alleged that armed thugs were mobilised from within and outside Kano to disrupt the process, thereby disenfranchising voters.

According to him, the thugs invaded the two local government areas of Bagwai and Shanono as early as 5 a.m. on election day, wielding dangerous weapons and chasing away residents from their homes and polling units.

The minister further alleged that the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the constituency came under attack, adding that early reports and alerts sent to security agencies did not prevent the violence.

Abdullahi-Ata said the electorate in Bagwai/Shanono, who had been awaiting the by-election since the death of their former representative, Hon. Halilu Ibrahim-Kundila, in April 2024, were denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

He appealed to INEC to fix a new date for what he described as a “free, fair and transparent” election for the people of the constituency.

“We also call on the security agencies to prosecute all those arrested in connection with the violence,” he added.

The minister urged APC supporters and residents of the constituency to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that the sanctity of democracy must be preserved.

“The foundation of democracy is the right of the people to vote freely and safely for candidates of their choice. An election marred by violence is no election at all,” Abdullahi-Ata said.

Vanguard News