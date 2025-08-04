HOSTCOM urges Tinubu to protect Ojulari, Says corruption fighting back in NNPCL 

The Board of Trustees, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect Engr. Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL from corrupt individuals attempting to tarnish the image of Ojulari.

The statement was issued on Monday, by Chief Dr. Francis Inegbeniki, BOT member, HOSTCOM.

HOSTCOM faulted the false and misleading report suggesting the resignation of Ojulari and advised President Tinubu to fully stand by Ojulari and management of NNPCL, noting that “ It is obvious that corruption is fighting back in NNPCL”

Inegbeniki, Uzoya of Esan Land, in Edo Central Senatorial District, said the reported resignation of Ojulari was a fake news deliberately orchestrated to mislead Nigerians.

According to the statement , HOSTCOM called on security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute the authors and peddlers of the fake news.

“ HOSTCOM call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect Bayo Ojulari as the corrupt officers may continue to blackmail the GCEO. We urge Bayo Ojulari to expose all the looters, no matter how highly placed”.

“ The monumental looting of the treasury by the past administration, Imagine the revelations coming out of the National Assembly, How trillions of naira is unaccounted for in NNPC.

“ HOSTCOM call on the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubuto revisit the so called privatization of NNPC, as Nigerians are eager to know the details and process of privatization”