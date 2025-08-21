Hospitality Institute pushes capacity development as industry faces talent retention challenges

President and Chairman of Council, NHCI, Mr Victor Kayode (1st right) inducting the new members.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has renewed its commitment to raising professional standards in the hospitality industry, with a focus on ethics, mentorship, and human capital development.

Speaking in Akure at the close of the Institute’s Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme, NHCI President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Victor Olanrewaju Kayode, said the Institute is determined to entrench professionalism and enhance the competence of practitioners in an industry grappling with talent retention and service quality issues.

Kayode, who is also the Chief of Operations/Lead Consultant at Hospitality Legend Limited, stressed that ethics and mentorship must remain guiding principles for the new members inducted into the Institute.

The one-day programme, themed “Hospitality Operations, Education and Management – Building Competence for Sustainable Growth”, featured sessions on bridging the gap between hospitality education and practice, modern trends in service quality, and strategies for taming what experts described as the “monkey spirit” of high employee turnover in the sector.

Coordinated by the Chairman of the Education Committee, Professor Wasiu Babalola, alongside the Third Vice President, Associate Professor Olumide Metilelu, the event also had the support of immediate past President, Olugbenga Sunmonu, and the Southwest Coordinator, Mrs. Patricia Itohan Soyinka.

With the sector projected to play a bigger role in Nigeria’s economic diversification, Kayode said the Institute would continue to prioritize continuous learning and professional growth. NHCI is already preparing for its Fellows and Corporate Members Dinner, scheduled for November in Lagos, which will also feature the investiture of its new National President.