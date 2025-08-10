Hope for Ibeju-Lekki youths as Mosadoluwa becomes NAILS patron, unveils career initiative

The National Association of Ibeju-Lekki Students (NAILS) has officially appointed Hon. Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa Audullahi, the CEO of Harmony Garden and Estate Development Ltd., as its Patron in recognition of his unwavering dedication to youth empowerment, education, and grassroots development.

The historic announcement was made during a high-profile ceremony held on August 1, 2025, where student leaders, youth bodies, and dignitaries gathered to honour a man many have come to regard as a beacon of hope for Ibeju-Lekki’s youth.

Hon. (Dr.) Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, popularly addressed as Mr. Ibile, is the brain behind the Seven Citadels of Joy, tagged Ogba Idunnu, with the sole aim of bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria, most especially through the Harmony Renewed Hope Mortgage System and the Ibile Traditional Mortgage System, offering single-digit interest on 10,000 housing units for 10,000 families.

Dr. Mosadoluwa, popularly known for his philanthropy and community-driven initiatives, was lauded for his tireless efforts in promoting education, fighting drug abuse, and providing employment opportunities for indigenous youths.

In his heartfelt speech, Dr. Mosadoluwa reaffirmed his commitment to the youths of Ibeju-Lekki and beyond. He condemned the increasing rate of drug abuse among young people and highlighted his role in facilitating the presence of the NDLEA in the region to combat the menace.

“The fight against drugs is a fight for the future of our youth. We must build a generation that is empowered, productive, and free from addiction,” he declared.

To demonstrate his sincerity and support, Dr. Mosadoluwa made a ₦1 million donation to kickstart NAILS’ flagship project, “Career Guidance Services”, which aims to equip students with career counseling, job readiness skills, and entrepreneurship training.

In another generous move, he donated an additional ₦1 million on behalf of the Local Government Chairman, solidifying his deep-rooted interest in youth advancement and capacity building.

Dr. Mosadoluwa emphasized the rapid industrial and infrastructural growth of Ibeju-Lekki, predicting its emergence as Africa’s next business hub. He assured that Harmony Garden and Estate Development Ltd. would continue to prioritize employment for qualified locals, empowering the youth through jobs, training, and development.

“As our land grows in value, so do our people grow in skill. We are not just building estates; we are building lives,” he said

The event attracted wide support, with the presence of notable youth organizations such as the Federation of Epe Division Student Association (FEDSA), the National Youth Council of Nigeria (Lagos Chapter), and other vibrant student bodies.

NAILS described Dr. Mosadoluwa’s appointment as more than symbolic, it’s a strategic alignment with a man whose impact is felt across education, economy, and community service. As Patron, his role is expected to strengthen ties between local youth and leadership while amplifying programs that foster responsible citizenship and development.

In an era where many youths feel unheard, Hon. Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa Abdullahi stands out, not just as a businessman, but as a voice, a visionary, and now, officially, a Patron of the Future.