History made as last country without football team plays first match

The Marshall Islands, once regarded as the only country in the world without a national football team, officially stepped onto the global football stage this week by playing its first international match.

The Pacific island nation made its debut in a friendly against the U.S. Virgin Islands, suffering a 4–0 defeat.

FT: 🇻🇮 4, 🇲🇭 0. Whatever the score, so proud of what was accomplished. Tonight, we made history. pic.twitter.com/QV6JqisVUl — Marshall Islands Soccer Federation (@SoccerFedMI) August 15, 2025

But for officials, players, and fans, the result mattered far less than the historic importance of the occasion.

In their second match, they faced Turks & Caicos and lost by a slim margin.

“Proud doesn’t even begin to describe it. Thank you to all who supported us during this amazing, unforgettable week in Springdale!!” the Marshall Islands Soccer Federation wrote on X after the match.

