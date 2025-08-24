Hisbah Command backs INEC Voter Registration, urges citizens to participate

Hisbah personnel

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Hisbah Command has expressed support for the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as vital to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Commander of the Hisbah, Malam Abdullahi Bayero, in a statement on Sunday, said the exercise, which covers new registrations, transfer of voter details, and corrections of personal information, was a constitutional process that every eligible citizen must embrace.

He urged members of the public, particularly those who have recently turned 18, to take advantage of the registration window and enroll as first-time voters.

“Registering to vote is not only a constitutional right, but also a civic responsibility that empowers citizens to make their voices heard in shaping the future of our nation,” Bayero said.

The Hisbah Command also appealed to parents, guardians, community leaders, civil society groups, and religious institutions to mobilize support and sensitization for the exercise, noting that encouraging young voters to register was an investment in democracy, peace, and stability.

It further reminded residents that participation in the electoral process begins with ensuring their details are correctly captured in the INEC register to avoid disenfranchisement during elections.

“As a body committed to promoting discipline, social order, and civic responsibility, we will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in encouraging law-abiding participation in all constitutional processes,” Bayero added.

He called on eligible citizens not to miss the opportunity, stressing, “Your vote is your voice, make sure it counts.”