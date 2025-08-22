Hilda Baci eyes another record attempt, to cook largest pot of jollof rice Sept 12

Hilda Baci, the Nigerian culinary superstar, is preparing for yet another bold feat — an attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice in the world.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the chef announced that the massive dish would be prepared in a gigantic pot measuring six meters in width and six meters in height.

The project, she revealed, has been in the works for two years, and she expressed excitement that the vision is finally about to materialise.

Baci explained that the event would go beyond a culinary milestone, describing it as a cultural festival that celebrates Nigerian food, music, and community.

The cook-off is slated for September 12, 2025, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“In 2023, the Hilda Baci cookathon took the world by storm. This year, it is Jollof, the heartbeat of West Africa,” she wrote.

“A taste that tells our story. It is more than cooking, it is a celebration of our food, our culture, our music, and us. We are making history again, and I want you to be there when it happens.

“Two years ago, I imagined the largest pot of Nigerian Jollof rice the world had ever seen. Today, with Gino, a brand we all grew up with, my dream is becoming a reality.

“Hi, I am Hilda Baci, and on September 12, 2025 I will be making the largest pot of Nigerian Jollof rice the world has ever seen in this six meters by six meters pot.”

Baci first shot into global limelight in May 2023 when she set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, her record was later surpassed by Irish chef Alan Fisher in November of the same year.

