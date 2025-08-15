HFN partners HBA, reaffirms commitment to strengthening healthcare business in Nigeria

By Benjamin Njoku

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare business excellence and capacity building in Nigeria by entering into a landmark strategic partnership with the Health Business Academy for Africa (HBA).

The signing ceremony, held at the HFN Executive Office in Ikoyi, Lagos, cements HBA’s role as HFN’s primary training and capacity-building partner — tasked with equipping healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, and organisations with the tools, systems, and strategies to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Njide Ndili, President of HFN, emphasised the Federation’s dedication to empowering its members and the wider healthcare community.

She said; “At HFN, we remain steadfast in our mission to strengthen healthcare delivery in Nigeria through strategic collaborations that bring measurable impact. Partnering with HBA enables us to provide our members with world-class executive training, business strategy, and operational excellence programs that will help them scale sustainably and compete globally.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr Wale Olajubu, Executive Director of HBA, stated: “We are honoured to partner with HFN in this mission. Together, we will drive the kind of transformation that not only builds capacity but also positions Nigerian healthcare enterprises as leaders on the African and global stage.”

Dr. Ayodele Benson-Cole, First Vice-President of HFN, highlighted the significance of this collaboration in addressing the critical gap between clinical service delivery and business performance.

“Healthcare sustainability in Nigeria depends on leaders who understand both medicine and management. This partnership will bridge that gap, ensuring our members can grow stronger businesses while delivering better care,” he said.

Also present was Mr. Olufemi Akingbade, FNCS, the new Executive Secretary of HFN, who will drive the partnership’s execution alongside HBA executives.

“Our goal is clear — to make this partnership more than an agreement on paper. Through targeted programmes, strategic engagement, and active follow-through, we will ensure the benefits reach every HFN member and the wider healthcare sector,” Akingbade noted.

The partnership is expected to deliver executive training and certification programs tailored for healthcare business leaders, policy engagement and advocacy support to strengthen the operating environment, membership growth and development through targeted capacity-building initiatives, as well as an HBA Mini-Campus within the HFN Executive Office to serve as a hub for learning and collaboration.

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) is a non-profit coalition of private-sector healthcare stakeholders committed to improving quality, affordability, and access to care in Nigeria.

The Health Business Academy for Africa is a premier executive education and strategy hub dedicated to empowering healthcare leaders with the skills, systems, and strategies to build profitable, sustainable, and impactful health enterprises.