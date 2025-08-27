Herders/Farmers Clashes: Ondo deploys military to safeguard farmlands, reserves

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Government has deployed military officers to farmlands and forest reserves to protect farmers from frequent herders’ attacks and safeguard food production across the state.

The move follows recent killings and displacement of farmers in the Ala axis of Akure North Local Government Area by suspected herders.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Mr. Rotimi Akinsola, said the deployment is part of wider efforts to strengthen food security, create jobs, and attract investment in agribusiness.

According to him, over 22 military officers have been stationed in Ala to secure the land, reclaim encroached forest reserves, and restore confidence for farmers and investors.

“Our forests are safe, especially from criminal activities. By securing them, we will open up vast farmlands for smallholder farmers and large-scale investors,” Akinsola stated.

He explained that agriculture remains central to Governor Aiyedatiwa’s economic blueprint, not only for food sufficiency but also for youth empowerment through structured farming clusters.

“Ondo has 16 forest reserves, many of which have been encroached upon. Reclaiming them is a top priority to attract investors and expand production,” he added.

The state government assured continued collaboration with private investors and local farmers to boost agricultural output, reduce unemployment, and position Ondo as a major food-producing hub in the Southwest.