Heavy rains, flooding expected in FCT, 17 states — Environment Ministry warns

File image

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Environment has issued a fresh alert warning that parts of 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at high risk of flooding between Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9, 2025, due to expected heavy rainfall.

According to a statement issued by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Mr. Usman Abdullahi Bokani, on Friday, the states likely to be affected include Enugu, Adamawa, Kwara, Cross River, Nasarawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Oyo and the FCT.

In Abuja, areas such as Abaji, CBD, Asokoro, Kuje, Lokogoma, Lugbe, Mabushi, Maitama, Nyanya, Garki, Guzape, Gwarinpa, Wuse, Kwali and several others have been listed as vulnerable.

The ministry listed specific communities in each state, including Eha-Amufu in Enugu; Ganye in Adamawa; Kaiama in Kwara; Calabar and Ikom in Cross River; Lafia, Loko and Toto in Nasarawa; Makurdi, Otukpo and Gbajimba in Benue; Nkalagu in Ebonyi; Bida in Niger; Abejukolo in Kogi; Jalingo in Taraba; Gusau in Zamfara; Gada in Sokoto; Maiduguri in Borno; and Iseyin in Oyo.

Bokani urged residents in the listed areas and their surroundings to be on high alert, take precautionary measures, and cooperate with state and local authorities to minimize possible damage.

He added that feedback from state governments and other relevant stakeholders on preparedness and response would be highly appreciated.

Vanguard News