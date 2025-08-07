Heavy flooding to hit 198 LGAs in 31 States, FCT

FILE IMAGE

…over 832 communities at risk

…as over 100 major transportation routes face possible disruptions

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) has issued a fresh alert warning of potential heavy flooding in 198 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between August 7 and 21, 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, NiHSA categorized the flood risk levels as Very High, High, and Moderate, depending on local topography and rainfall intensity projections.

The affected states include: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

The agency highlighted that over 832 communities are at risk of varying levels of flooding, with more than 100 major transport routes likely to face disruptions. It also warned of a high risk of displacement, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Director General of NiHSA, Umar Mohammed, urged residents in affected regions to remain vigilant and heed early warning directives.

“NiHSA urges residents in affected regions to remain vigilant, adhere to early warning directives, and cooperate with emergency response agencies. This alert is issued in line with our commitment to safeguarding lives and property,” he said.

He called on state and local governments to take proactive steps to protect their communities.

“We call on state governments, local authorities, and the public to take proactive measures to mitigate risk and ensure community safety,” Mohammed added.

NiHSA assured the public that it will continue to monitor the hydrological situation and provide regular updates. Citizens were also encouraged to stay informed through the agency’s official platforms or by contacting their respective State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs).