Healthcare: Govt, private sector, CSOs urged to drive tech-based emergency response 

L-R: Ifedoyin Oluwakemi, Co-founder, Code Red Nigeria; Mr. Paschal Achunine, Managing Director of Health Emergency Initiative; Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lagos State; Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser on Health to the Governor of Lagos State; Njide Ndili, President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN); Dr. Femi Akingbade, Executive Secretary, HFN; Charlotte Ofunlade-Akeju, Emergency Response Africa; at a strategic meeting where HFN presented its Position Paper on emergency medical response to Lagos State health officials, highlighting key interventions for a coordinated, tech-enabled emergency care system.

…as HFN warns systemic failures increasing avoidable deaths in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS healthcare remains cardinal, the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, has urged government, private sector and Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, to coordinate technology-driven, and sustainably financed emergency medical response system.

The call was made by HFN during a meeting in Lagos while it warned that there is an increase of avoidable deaths in Nigeria caused by sheer systemic failures in the nation’s healthcare system.

HFN also presented its Position Paper on the Coordination of Emergency Response in Lagos & Nigeria to Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, and Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, which the paper revealed stark performance gaps: national ambulance response times now exceed 45 minutes—more than five times the global standard.

Surprisingly, even in Lagos, Nigeria’s most advanced emergency hub, according to the paper, average times are 17 minutes, stretching past an hour in critical cases.

It also asserted that over 92 per cent of emergency patients arrive at hospitals without pre-hospital care or ambulance transport, drastically lowering survival rates.

Although Nigerian law guarantees every citizen the right to immediate, life-saving treatment, HFN noted that enforcement is weak, with less than 10% of federal emergency care funds reaching frontline services since the fund’s creation.

HFN identified several systemic weaknesses undermining Nigeria’s emergency care system, including low public awareness and trust in the 112 and 767 emergency lines, fragmented governance and poor inter-agency coordination, unreliable and opaque funding streams, minimal insurance coverage for pre-hospital care, weak dispatch and tracking technology, and the underutilization of available private sector capacity.

According to the Federation, Lagos has the hospital density, infrastructure, and technology base to serve as a national model. With targeted legal, financial, operational, and technological reforms, the state could cut call-to-scene times to under 10 minutes, fully mobilize private resources, and set a benchmark for lifesaving care nationwide.

HFN President, Njide Ndili underscored that emergency care must be treated as a fundamental right, not an afterthought, and stressed the urgency of integrating available laws, funding, and capacity into a functional, nationwide system.

Ndili said: “The golden hour after trauma or acute illness determines whether a patient lives or dies.

“Yet for millions of Nigerians, timely, lifesaving care remains out of reach. We have the laws, the funds, and the capacity. What we need now is the will to integrate and act.

“This is about protecting the dignity and value of every Nigerian life—whether in a city centre or a rural village, help must arrive quickly, equipped, and ready to save lives.”

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi welcomed HFN’s recommendations, noting that several actions outlined in the paper are already in progress and that deeper collaboration with the private sector will be critical to accelerating reforms.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, reinforced this commitment, outlining immediate priorities including integrating private ambulance services and expanding public awareness of emergency numbers, to build a faster, more coordinated system that saves more lives.

Also part of the HFN delegation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, Health Emergency Initiative, Paschal Achunine, highlighted the organization’s work in providing Basic Life Support, BLS, training to bystanders, an intervention that could be scaled to save more lives.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Code Red Nigeria, Anita Orji, also shared how their mobile application aggregates real-time hospital bed availability data across Lagos, improving patient routing and reducing delays in critical care.

Meanwhile, HFN expressed its commitment to working with the Lagos State Government, LASAMBUS, the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, donors, and civil society to build an emergency care system that is swift, coordinated, and capable of saving more lives.

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria is a coalition of stakeholders committed to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare in Nigeria through public-private collaboration, policy advocacy, and sector-wide innovation.