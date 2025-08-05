Health Ministry, WHO, stakeholders promote sustainable breastfeeding support

By Emmanuel Elebeke

As part of the World Breastfeeding Week 2025 celebrations, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders, is intensifying efforts to promote exclusive and continued breastfeeding across Nigeria.

During a sensitization road walk to Garki International and Model Markets in Abuja, the Ministry’s Director of Nutrition, Nadidi Bako Ayegusi, stressed the need for community-driven support systems to improve breastfeeding outcomes for mothers and children.

“We are creating an enabling and comfortable environment for breastfeeding mothers—this includes reducing their workload, providing emotional support, and engaging families, employers, and health workers to be part of the solution,” Ayegusi stated.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s recommendation of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary feeding up to two years. She outlined the benefits, including:

Improved nutrition and immunity for infants

Reduced childhood illnesses and healthcare costs

Stronger mother-child bonding

Long-term economic benefits for families

Also speaking, Dr. Tunga Wakawa, Technical Officer for Nutrition at WHO, commended the theme of this year’s campaign: “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems”, noting its emphasis on broader community involvement.

“We aim to reach a wider audience by sensitizing mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and extended families on the value of supporting breastfeeding mothers,” he said.

“The goal is to improve breastfeeding practices and health outcomes through collective support.”

Christopher Odhomi, Head of the National Nutrition Media Team, outlined various activities planned for the week, which runs from August 1 to 7. These include mosque engagement sessions, market sensitization outreach, church visits, and family awareness campaigns.

He emphasized the importance of educating both men and women on their roles in supporting breastfeeding.

“Proper breastfeeding leads to healthy, intelligent children, promotes economic empowerment, and reduces the burden on healthcare systems. We are urging fathers, grandmothers, uncles, aunts, and sisters to support breastfeeding mothers,” Odhomi said.

Ayegusi also addressed widespread misconceptions, clarifying that breastfeeding does not cause breast sagging, as commonly believed. According to her, factors such as aging and gravity are more responsible.

The Ministry continues to push for supportive policies such as:

Six months of paid maternity leave

Breastfeeding-friendly workplace environments

Increased mass media and grassroots awareness campaigns

In a personal account, Aminat Mayaki, a breastfeeding mother, shared her experience:

“I exclusively breastfed my baby for six months — no water or any other food,” she said.

“After six months, I introduced soft foods like beans. I learned about exclusive breastfeeding from Nyanya Hospital, and I’m grateful for the guidance I received.”

As World Breastfeeding Week continues, the Federal Ministry of Health is calling on all Nigerians to view breastfeeding not just as a mother’s duty but as a shared community responsibility and a national investment in the health of future generations.