Hauwa Abdul-Dimka marks 50th birthday with gifts to over 400 schoolchildren

By Victor Otigbu

ABUJA – Turning 50 is often marked with cakes, music, and family gatherings, but for Hauwa Abdul-Dimka, founder of Zafama Helping Hands Foundation, it was an opportunity to give back in grand style.

At a lively celebration in Abuja, the philanthropist distributed school bags and learning accessories to more than 400 pupils from paramilitary schools and orphanages, sending them home with not only supplies but also bright smiles.

Born into a royal family in Uromi, Edo State, Hauwa has been married to Ambassador Usman Abdul-Dimka of Plateau State for 22 years. Together, they have seven children and share a deep passion for humanitarian service.

“Celebrating with the less privileged is a family tradition,” Hauwa said. “Reaching 50 is a blessing, and I’m grateful to continue serving others.”

Her husband echoed the sentiment: “For my family, helping others brings happiness, fulfillment, and joy. We simply do what we can to serve humanity.”

Guests at the event said Hauwa’s generosity is nothing new. “She has been empowering the needy for years and often marks her birthdays with them,” said Hajara Usman Baba Akali.

The celebration featured cultural displays, music, and dance, drawing family, friends, and well-wishers who praised her commitment to education, healthcare, and supporting the less privileged.

For many beneficiaries, the day was unforgettable. “I’m very happy for the celebration of your 50th birthday,” said Aliyu Umar, a pupil from the Ofana Fikra Orphanage and Charity Foundation.

From her royal heritage to her life as a wife, mother, and humanitarian, Hauwa Abdul-Dimka’s 50 years have been defined by compassion and service—proving that true wealth lies in the lives one touches.