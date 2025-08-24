Haske has been under investigation for years – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, businessman was declared wanted over alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering, not because of his tie with the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Responding to speculation that Haske’s status as Atiku’s in-law influenced the move, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale dismissed such claims as baseless.

“That is rubbish,” Oyewale told Daily Trust. “Haske is someone we have been investigating for so many years. He is on administrative bail but he jumped the process and we declared him wanted. How can anybody be insinuating that?”

The EFCC had, on Thursday evening, issued an official notice declaring Haske wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The notice, signed by Oyewale, urged members of the public to provide credible information on Haske’s whereabouts to the nearest police station or EFCC office nationwide.